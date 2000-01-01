Company Profile

Oblong Inc is a software company. The company segments include: Oblong business, which consists of managed services for video collaboration and network, and the Oblong Industries business, which consists of managed services for video collaboration and network consists of products and services for visual collaboration technologies. The oblong business contributes to the majority of the revenue. ts product Mezzanine is the technology platform that offers to compute: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location for dynamic and visual collaboration. Its video collaboration services include Managed Videoconferencing, JoinMyVideo, Hybrid Videoconferencing, Video Meeting Suites, and Webcasting. The majority of revenue comes from the domestic market.Glowpoint Inc is a provider of video collaboration services and network aalications. Its services enable customers to use video conferencing as an efficient and effective method of communication for their business meetings.