Company Profile

Oblong Inc is a software company. Its flagship product Mezzanine is a technology platform that offers content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and, is a Cisco Solutions Plus Partner. The company segments include Oblong business, which consists of managed services for video collaboration and network, and the Oblong Industries business which consists of products and services for visual collaboration technologies. The oblong business contributes to the majority of the revenue.Glowpoint Inc is a provider of video collaboration services and network aalications. Its services enable customers to use video conferencing as an efficient and effective method of communication for their business meetings.