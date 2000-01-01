Company Profile

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA constructs civil engineering works and buildings for public and private clients. It has concession arrangements from various government authorities to promote, develop, and operate transportation infrastructures. The concessions include toll roads, railways, airports, and other networks. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support services to various developments and facilities. Obrascon Huarte Lain has five operating divisions: concessions, construction (majority of total revenue), industrial, developments, and services. It constructs and supports industrial plants and systems related to oil, gas, and other energy solutions. Revenue is divided between the Americas and Europe.