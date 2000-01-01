Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBELF)
- SymbolNYSE:OBELF
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINCA6744822033
Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Crude oil sale.Obsidian Energy Ltd is an independent Canadian energy company focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas resources in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.