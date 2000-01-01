Occidental Petroleum Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OXY)
Company Info - OXY
- Market Cap$21.008bn
- SymbolNYSE:OXY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS6745991058
Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 996 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 76% oil and natural gas liquids and 24% natural gas.Occidental Petroleum Corp is in the business of exploration and production of oil and gas. It also processes, gathers, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas.