Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a broad line of appearance, performance and maintenance products. It works for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets, under the Star Brite and Star Tron brand names. The company also sells these products within the United States of America and Canada. It also manufactures, markets and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star Brite brand names, utilizing a patented delivery system for use with products containing chlorine dioxide.Ocean Bio-Chem Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing & distribution of appearance, performance and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.