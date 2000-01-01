Ocean One Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8476)

APAC company
Market Info - 8476

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8476

  • Market CapHKD212.800m
  • SymbolSEHK:8476
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG669791082

Company Profile

Ocean One Holding Ltd is a frozen seafood importer and wholesaler in Hong Kong. It offers frozen seafood products sourced from suppliers located overseas to Frozen Seafood Resellers and Frozen Seafood Catering Service Providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

