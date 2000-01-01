Ocean Power Technologies Inc (AMEX:OPTT)
- Market Cap$120.840m
- SymbolAMEX:OPTT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS6748705067
Ocean Power Technologies Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which is engaged in developing systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PowerBuoy technology which integrates with hydrodynamics, electronics, energy conversion, and computer control systems to extract the natural energy in ocean waves. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and Asia and Australia.Ocean Power Technologies Inc is engaged in developing systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves.