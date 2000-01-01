Ocean Rig UDW Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ORIG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ORIG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ORIG
- Market Cap$2.544bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ORIG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINKYG669641188
Company Profile
Ocean Rig UDW Inc is an offshore drilling contractor providing oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling and specializing in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment.