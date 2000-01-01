Ocean Sky International Ltd (SGX:1B6)

APAC company
Market Info - 1B6

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1B6

  • Market CapSGD21.530m
  • SymbolSGX:1B6
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1DD2000002

Company Profile

Ocean Sky International Ltd is an investment holding company, which engages in civil engineering, construction services, and property development. It operates through the Construction and Real estate and investment property segments.

Latest 1B6 news

