Ocean Sky International Ltd (SGX:1B6)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1B6
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1B6
- Market CapSGD21.530m
- SymbolSGX:1B6
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG1DD2000002
Company Profile
Ocean Sky International Ltd is an investment holding company, which engages in civil engineering, construction services, and property development. It operates through the Construction and Real estate and investment property segments.