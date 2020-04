Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp is engaged in the banking sector of the United States. It is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank, through which it conducts the business of attracting retail and business deposits and investing them primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate loans. The company's sole segment deals with the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers. The bank's revenues are derived principally from interest on its loans, and to a lesser extent, interest on its investment and mortgage-backed securities. The rest of its income is dependent on bankcard services and wealth management services.