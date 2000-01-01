Oceasoft SA (EURONEXT:ALOCA)

European company
Market Info - ALOCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALOCA

  • Market Cap€10.530m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALOCA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012407096

Company Profile

Oceasoft SA designs, calibrates, and commercializes smart wireless sensors for monitoring physical parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and differential pressure for life science and agri-business industries.

Latest ALOCA news

