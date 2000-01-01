Oceasoft SA (EURONEXT:ALOCA)
- Market Cap€10.530m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALOCA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- ISINFR0012407096
Company Profile
Oceasoft SA designs, calibrates, and commercializes smart wireless sensors for monitoring physical parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, and differential pressure for life science and agri-business industries.