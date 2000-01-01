OCI International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:329)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 329

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 329

  • Market CapHKD1.155bn
  • SymbolSEHK:329
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6706E1061

Company Profile

OCI International Holdings Ltd operates as an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in securities trading and investments, provision of financial advisory services and trading of wines.

Latest 329 news

