OCI NV (EURONEXT:OCI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OCI
- Market Cap€3.890bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:OCI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINNL0010558797
Company Profile
OCI NV is a producer and distributor of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals based in Netherlands. It produces nitrogen fertilizers, methanol and other natural gas-based products serving agricultural and industrial customers.