OCI Partners LP (NYSE:OCIP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OCIP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OCIP
- Market Cap$996.120m
- SymbolNYSE:OCIP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS67091N1081
Company Profile
OCI Partners LP operates methanol and ammonia production facility in Texas. The company stores and sells the produced methanol and ammonia to industrial and commercial customers.