Octanex Ltd (ASX:OXX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OXX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OXX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:OXX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000OXX8
Company Profile
Octanex Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in exploring and production activities in offshore Western Australia. The projects of the company include the Ophir oil field, Greater cornea fields, and Ascalon gas discovery.Octanex Ltd is engaged in the petroleum exploration and development. It also invests in petroleum exploration companies.