Company Profile

Octopus Biosafety is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of mobile, autonomous, intelligent and modular robots for use in Agro-food sector, Healthcare sector, Defense sector, Civil Protection sector, and Surveillance and Transport sector.Octopus Robots SA is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of mobile, autonomous, intelligent and modular robots for use in Agro-food, Healthcare, Defense, Civil Protection, Surveillance and Transport.