Octopus Robots SA (EURONEXT:MLOCT)

European company
Market Info - MLOCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLOCT

  • Market Cap€1.800m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLOCT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013310281

Company Profile

Octopus Robots SA is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of mobile, autonomous, intelligent and modular robots for use in Agro-food, Healthcare, Defense, Civil Protection, Surveillance and Transport.

