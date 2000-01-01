Oculus VisionTech Inc (TSX:OVT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OVT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OVT

  • Market CapCAD36.060m
  • SymbolTSX:OVT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS67575Y1091

Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech Inc is a development-stage technology company engaged in designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. The company has developed a Cloud-based Document Protection System technology to offer a Cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication. Using these technologies, it has developed various products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix. The company derives revenue from digital watermarking based on a contracted usage schedule on a monthly billing cycle.Oculus VisionTech Inc is a technology company designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. Its products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix.

Latest OVT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .