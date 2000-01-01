Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech Inc is a development-stage technology company engaged in designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. The company has developed a Cloud-based Document Protection System technology to offer a Cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication. Using these technologies, it has developed various products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix. The company derives revenue from digital watermarking based on a contracted usage schedule on a monthly billing cycle.