Oculus VisionTech Inc (TSX:OVT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OVT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OVT
- Market CapCAD36.060m
- SymbolTSX:OVT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS67575Y1091
Company Profile
Oculus VisionTech Inc is a development-stage technology company engaged in designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. The company has developed a Cloud-based Document Protection System technology to offer a Cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication. Using these technologies, it has developed various products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix. The company derives revenue from digital watermarking based on a contracted usage schedule on a monthly billing cycle.Oculus VisionTech Inc is a technology company designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. Its products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix.