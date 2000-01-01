Ocumension Therapeutics Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1477)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1477
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1477
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1477
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG674111011
Company Profile
Ocumension Therapeutics is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company identifying, developing and commercializing ophthalmic therapies. It provides pharmaceutical total solution to address unmet ophthalmic medical needs in China. Its product candidates include OT-401 (YUTIQ), OT-101, OT-301 (NCX 470), OT-1001 (ZERVIATE), OT-502 (DEXYCU), OT-202, OT-503 (NCX 4251), OT-701, Ou Qin, Brimonidine tartrate eye drop, 0.5% moxifloxacin eye drop, OT-601-C, OT-302, OT-1301, T-1601, and OT-1602.