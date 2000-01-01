Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline includes two small molecular product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The Nyxol candidate is being developed for dim light or night vision disturbances, reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis, and presbyopia. The second product candidate, APX3330, is being developed for diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema.