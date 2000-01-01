Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp is a financial service company that services and originates loans. Its business segment includes Servicing and Lending. Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services. Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans mainly through correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships and directly with mortgage customers. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Servicing segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Ocwen Financial Corp is a financial services holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.