Odd Burger Corp (TSX:ODD)
North American company
This share can be held in
CAD88.530m
TSX:ODD
Consumer Cyclical
Restaurants
- Currency
CA37959V1040
Globally Local Technologies Inc is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. It distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Its restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. The company operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurant locations in Canada, with plans to open additional restaurant locations across North America.