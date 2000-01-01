Odd Burger Corp (TSX:ODD)

North American company
  Market Cap: CAD88.530m
  Symbol: TSX:ODD
  Industry: Consumer Cyclical
  Sector: Restaurants
  ISIN: CA37959V1040

Globally Local Technologies Inc is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. It distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Its restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. The company operates a manufacturing facility and two restaurant locations in Canada, with plans to open additional restaurant locations across North America.

