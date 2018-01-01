Odessa Minerals Ltd (ASX:ODE) Share Price

Company Profile

Odessa Minerals Ltd is a diamond explorer company. The company's projects are located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Its projects include Aries, Ellendale, Calwynyardah, Noonkanbah.Flamingo Al Ltd is an enterprise technology Software-as-a-Service company in the fields of Machine Learning and Conversational Commerce. It provides a suite of AI powered Virtual Customer Assistants. It offers products under ROSIE and MAGGIE name.