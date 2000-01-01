Oesterreichische Post AG (XETRA:O3P)
- Market Cap€2.185bn
- SymbolXETRA:O3P
- IndustryIndustrials
- Currency
- ISINAT0000APOST4
Company Profile
Oesterreichische Post AG is an Austrian logistics and mail and parcel delivery company. The company delivers mail and advertising products in the form of leaflets, print media, and parcels in Austria. Oesterreichische Post operates one of the largest customer facing networks in the country, offering its logistic services as well as other associated products such as banking and telecommunication. Next to its operations in Austria, the company operates subsidiaries in other European countries in the parcel and logistics industry.Oesterreichische Post AG is an Austria-based company provides logistics and postal services such as: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Corporate. Its business includes the transport and delivery of letters, direct mail items, print media and parcels.