Company Profile

Office Depot Inc offers office products and services globally. The company uses multiple channels, including office supply stores, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. It offers a broad selection of branded office products, including its own branded products and services, under the Office Depot and OfficeMax brands. The product labels offered are TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products.Office Depot Inc is a supplier of office products and services. It offers products including office supplies, paper, ink, and tone, cleaning chemical and equipment's, monitors and equipment's, computers and tablets, office appliances, and school supplies.