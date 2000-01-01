Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. Its property portfolio is mainly composed of single-tenant office buildings, as well as multitenant properties, which are leased to parties of high credit quality characteristics. Its largest tenant is the U.S. government, followed by other smaller government entities and corporations. The company's properties are spread across the United States.Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants. The majority of properties are office buildings.