Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries provides banking and financial services. It operates through three segments namely Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It serves to clients such as commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. It provides services in the region of Puerto Rico.OFG Bancorp through its subsidiaries provides commercial, consumer and mortgage lending, leasing, auto loans, financial planning, insurance sales, money management and investment banking, and corporate and individual trust services.