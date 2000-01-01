OGE Energy Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:OGE)
North American company
Company Info - OGE
- Market Cap$6.287bn
- SymbolNYSE:OGE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS6708371033
Company Profile
OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a midstream services business that provides gathering, processing, transporting, and storing of natural gas.OGE Energy Corp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider. It offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas in the south central United States.