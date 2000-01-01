Company Profile

OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a midstream services business that provides gathering, processing, transporting, and storing of natural gas.OGE Energy Corp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider. It offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas in the south central United States.