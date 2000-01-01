Oi SA ADR (NYSE:OIBR.C)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OIBR.C

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OIBR.C

  • Market Cap$1.342bn
  • SymbolNYSE:OIBR.C
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6708515001

Company Profile

Oi SA is a telecommunications service provider offering fixed and mobile, broadband, pay TV, data transmission and internet provider services. It also offers more than two million public Wi-Fi hotspots in several places.

Latest OIBR.C news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .