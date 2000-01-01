Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1319)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1319
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1319
- Market CapHKD571.850m
- SymbolSEHK:1319
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG6730A1040
Company Profile
Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in secured financing business in Hong Kong, including pawn loans and mortgage loans. The group has one reportable segment, which is the provision of secured financing business.