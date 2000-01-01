Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made primarily from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups namely Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.Oil-Dri Corp develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made primarily from clay. Its offerings include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, agricultural chemical carriers, and filtration and purification aids.