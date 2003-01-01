Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd GDR (LSE:OGDC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OGDC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OGDC
- Market Cap$3.907bn
- SymbolLSE:OGDC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS67778Q2003
Company Profile
Oil & Gas Development Co Ltd explores, develops, produces, and sells oil and gas. The Company produces crude oil, gas, liquefied petroleum gas, sulphur, and white petroleum products.