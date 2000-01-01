Oil Optimization Inc (TSX:OOI.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OOI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OOI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:OOI.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA67787B2021

Company Profile

Oil Optimization Inc is an oil and gas exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Thailand.

Latest OOI.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .