Company Profile

Oil Search was founded in 1929 and operates all of Papua New Guinea's oilfields. The PNG government holds a 10% interest. Oil Search had successfully run PNG oilfields since assuming operatorship from ExxonMobil in 2003. However, the tyranny of distance saw the large and high-quality gas fields largely stranded until 2014. The PNG LNG project is the first step to monetise those vast gas resources, again under the direction of ExxonMobil. First-stage construction is complete, with potential for expansion from two trains to five.Oil Search Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas fields. The company operates all of PNG's (Piped Natural Gas) producing oil fields and golds interest in undeveloped gas fields, including the Elk-Antelope fields.