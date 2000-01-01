Company Profile

Oil States International is a manufacturer and service provider of oilfield products and services used by oil and natural gas companies, drilling companies, and other oilfield-services companies. The company’s product portfolio includes capital equipment manufactured for drilling, oil well construction, and production of oil and natural gas. The operating segments of the company are well-site services, offshore/manufactured products, and downhole technologies. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated by the well-site services and offshore/manufactured products segments, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.Oil States International Inc provides products and services to oil and natural gas companies. It operates in oil and natural gas producing regions, including U.S., Canada, West Africa, North Sea, South America and Southeast and Central Asia.