Company Profile

Oil States International Inc is a global provider of specialty products and services to oil and natural gas companies. The operating segment of the company are Offshore Products, Downhole Technologies and Well Site Services. Offshore products compose a majority of Oil States International's revenue. Under this segment, the company aims to design and manufacture low cost and technologically advanced products for offshore customers. Advanced technologies from the company include flex-element technology, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, compact valves, and other options catered to deepwater regions. In addition, the company caters largely to North American exploration and production firms through the completion and land drilling services.Oil States International Inc provides products and services to oil and natural gas companies. It operates in oil and natural gas producing regions, including U.S., Canada, West Africa, North Sea, South America and Southeast and Central Asia.