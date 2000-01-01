Company Profile

Oilex Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on onshore unconventional opportunities around the Indian Ocean Rim. The company's activities include exploration for oil and gas; appraisal and development of oil and gas prospects; and production and sale of oil and gas. Its principal assets are a near-term production project in India and an early stage exploration project located in the Canning Basin, North West Australia. The company currently operates in following geographical areas: India, Australia, Joint Petroleum Development Area and Indonesia.