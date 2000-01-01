OIO Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:KUX)
- Market CapSGD22.410m
- SymbolSGX:KUX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINSGXE73993458
Company Profile
DLF Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based engineering services and solutions provider. The business of the company is divided into three business segments. Mechanical and electrical services segment includes solutions and services in fire protection systems, plumbing and sanitary systems, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Turnkey contracting services segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes one-stop solutions and services for the entire span of a construction project from planning and design, coordination and supervision and implementation. Management services segment includes contract work management and fulfillment services.