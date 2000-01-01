Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR)
- Market CapAUD4.640m
- SymbolASX:OKR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000OKR7
Company Profile
Okapi Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a specific focus on gold exploration. The company has interest in two gold projects located in the Kimberley Goldfields and Kilo-Moto Goldfields of the DRC.