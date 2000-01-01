Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR)

APAC company
Market Info - OKR

Company Info - OKR

  • Market CapAUD4.640m
  • SymbolASX:OKR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000OKR7

Company Profile

Okapi Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a specific focus on gold exploration. The company has interest in two gold projects located in the Kimberley Goldfields and Kilo-Moto Goldfields of the DRC.

Latest OKR news

