Company Profile

OKG Technology Holdings Ltd provides engineering and building services to the construction sector. The company operates under different segments which include foundation works and ancillary services, construction waste handling services, Investments in securities and Money lending. Its various services offering consists of providing provisions of site formation works, excavation and lateral support works, piling construction, footing construction and reinforced concrete structure works and ancillary services.LEAP Holdings Group Ltd provides foundation works and ancillary services, and construction waste handling services to its customers of the construction industry. It is also engaged in Investments in securities and Money lending segment.