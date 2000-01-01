OKYO Pharma Ltd (LSE:OKYO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - OKYO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OKYO

  • Market Cap£9.530m
  • SymbolLSE:OKYO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BD3FV870

Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of minerals mainly iron ore mining. The Company has an operation in Cameroon at the holding level.

Latest OKYO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

OKYO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .