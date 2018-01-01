Olam Group Ltd (SGX:VC2) Share Price

Company Profile

Olam Group Ltd sources, processes, packages, and sells agricultural commodities. The company's operating segments include Olam Food Ingredients; Olam Global Agri and Olam International Limited. It generates maximum revenue from the Olam Global Agri segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia, Middle East and Australia. Some of its products include Cocoa, Coffee, Cotton, Nuts, and Spices.Olam International Ltd is a supply chain manager of agricultural products and food ingredients. The Company's products include edible nuts, spices & beans, confectionery & beverage ingredients, industrial raw materials, food staples and packaged foods.