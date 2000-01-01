Company Profile

Olam International Ltd sources, processes, packages, and sells agricultural commodities. The company operates through five segments. Edible nuts and spices includes cashews, sesame, pepper and vegetables. Confectionery and Beverage ingredients consists of cocoa and coffee. Food staples and packaged foods includes rice, sugar, grains, dairy, and packaged foods. Industrial raw materials, Infrastructure and Logistics consists of cotton and rubber. Commodity financial services includes risk management solutions and asset management. Geographically, Olam derives the majority of its income from Asia and the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.Olam International Ltd is a supply chain manager of agricultural products and food ingredients. The Company's products include edible nuts, spices & beans, confectionery & beverage ingredients, industrial raw materials, food staples and packaged foods.