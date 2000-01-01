Company Profile

Olam International Ltd sources, processes, packages, and sells agricultural commodities. The company operates through five segments. Edible nuts, spices and vegetable ingredients includes cashews, sesame, pepper and vegetables. Confectionery and beverage ingredients consists of cocoa and coffee. Food staples and packaged foods includes rice, sugar, grains, dairy, and packaged foods. Industrial raw materials consists of cotton and rubber. Commodity financial services includes risk management solutions and asset management. Confectionery and beverage ingredients generate the largest portion of sales revenue, closely followed by food staples and packaged foods. Geographically, Olam derives the majority of its income from Asia and the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.