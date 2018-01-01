Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Share Price

Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies consumers' most relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through a global omnichannel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its specialty hair care products.