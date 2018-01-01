Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Share Price

OLPX

Olaplex Holdings Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Specialty Retail

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies consumers' most relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through a global omnichannel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its specialty hair care products.

NASDAQ:OLPX

US6793691089

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest OLPX News