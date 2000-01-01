Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is the third- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 235 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading levels of service through consistent infrastructure investment.Old Dominion Freight Lines Inc is a leading, less-than-truckload (LTL) union-free company providing premium service to all its customers. The company offers regional, inter-regional and national LTL service and value-added logistics services.