Old Mutual (LSE:OML)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OML
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OML
- Market Cap£10.403bn
- SymbolLSE:OML
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Life
- Currency
- ISINGB00B77J0862
Company Profile
Old Mutual PLC is an investment and insurance company. It offers life assurance, asset management, banking and property and casualty services.