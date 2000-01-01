Company Profile

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.