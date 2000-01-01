Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp offers a diverse range of specialized insurance products to individuals and institutions. The firm's property-casualty business, which accounted for more than half of premium in 2012, and almost 80% of pretax operating income, offers commercial liability products for risks that include workers' compensation, autos, and general liability. The title insurance business composes most of the remaining premium, with a minor assist from a tiny life insurance presence.Old Republic International Corporation is engaged in insurance underwriting and related services. It conducts its operations through General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity and consumer credit indemnity Run-off Business.